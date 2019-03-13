LARRY BATES

Mr. Bates, 80, of Lobelville, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at his residence. A funeral service was held Monday, March 4, 2019, 1:00 p.m., with Kenny Mullinax officiating. Burial was at Leeper Cemetery. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late Carlos Simpson Bates and Mary Lou Ashton Bates. He was co-owner of Bates Farming and a member of Lobelville Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Hilda Brown Duff, a brother, Gary Wayne Bates; and a half-brother, Robert H. Bates. Survivors include his wife of fifty-four years, Carolyn Bates; a son, Todd (Maribeth) Bates of Hurricane Mills; daughter, Carmon (JB) Trull of Lobelville; sisters, Betty Joe Owen of Dickson, Barbara (Ralph) Latimer of Puryear, Kentucky, Linda (John) Bratton of Waverly, Joyce (Wayne) Logan of Steens, Mississippi, and Teresa (John) Baucum of Benton, Louisiana; brothers, Bobby (Elaine) Bates of New Johnsonville, and Terry (Gayla) Bates of Lobelville; six grandchildren, Shelby (Billy) Harvey, Maci (Jordan) Coble, Ellie Bates, Carson (Ethan) Tanner, Bryce Trull, and Briley Trull; and three great grandchildren, Maverick Tanner, Paisley Davis, and Silas Harvey.