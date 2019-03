The annual Bro. Dave Kingsley Jakes Day with Buster Dabbs will be this Saturday, March 16, at the Azbill Community Center starting at noon.

Parents and grandparents, bring your Jakes ages up to 16 out for a great time. Lunch will be provided at no charge with the calling contest and games to follow. Experience a wealth of knowledge about calling, safety, and tips for the upcoming turkey season.

If you have any questions, call Buster at 593-2869.