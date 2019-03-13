HEALTHY PERRY MAKES ‘GO NOODLE’ PREMIUM AVAILABLE FOR STUDENTS

Healthy Perry recently recognized four teachers for their increased use of “GoNoodle” in the classroom. GoNoodle is an on-line video-based program which has been shown to improve child behavior and attention, resulting in better academic performance.

It involves classroom physical activity and dance, and it has been proven to be a hit with many of the Perry County teachers and students.

Joel Plunkett, Brittany Mackin, Kelli DePriest, and Blake Moore earned gift cards for themselves and playground/kick balls for their classes for the highest use for GoNoodle during a recent promotion.

“The best thing about GoNoodle is that the kids feel like they are playing, but they are also learning too,” says Brittany Mackin, second grade teacher at Linden Elementary.

“With the premium version, I am able to customize the program to work directly with my lesson plans.” Mrs. Mackin adds that she has used it extensively with grammar and vocabulary exercises.

One feature that teachers have discovered with GoNoodle is that it is not just a P.E. or physical activity program. The program has a long list of curriculum standards from which teachers may choose.

