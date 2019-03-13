GOVERNOR LEE DELIVERED FIRST ‘STATE OF STATE’ ADDRESS ON MARCH 4TH

On Monday evening, March 4, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee delivered his first State of the State address and presented budget priorities to a joint session of the General Assembly in the House Chamber.

Gov. Lee proposed a strong, conservative budget with a record-breaking deposit to the Rainy Day Fund that will lift the state savings account to a historic high $1.1 billion.

The proposed budget does not take on any long-term debt and manages to cut more than $40 million in costs without compromising services.

In addition to previously announced education initiatives including the Governor’s Investment in Vocational and Technical Education (GIVE), the Future Workforce Initiative and measures to improve school safety, Gov. Lee announced the following plans for public education:

–A $71 million pay raise for teachers across Tennessee and investment in professional development programming.

–A three-year pilot program to provide support services for high school students in Tennessee’s 15 distressed counties.

–Establish the Governor’s Civics Instructional Seal to support and recognize those schools that prioritize teaching our nation’s history and civic values.

–Providing approximately $175 million in new funding to support teachers and students in our traditional public schools.

For more on the ‘State of State’ be sure and pick up a copy of this week’s edition of the Buffalo River Review.