ELIZABETH RIDLEY “BETTY” FINNEY KENNEDY

Mrs. Kennedy, 89, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her residence, Greenway Farm in Columbia. She was a former publisher of the Buffalo River Review. A funeral services was held Friday, March 8, 4:00 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church with Dr. Paul Bauer officiating. A private family graveside service was held Saturday at Wilkes Cemetery with the Reverend Father Chris Bowhay officiating. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Columbia, the daughter of John Wesley Finney and Elizabeth Read Ridley Finney. She graduated from Columbia Central High School in 1947. Agnes Scott College in Atlanta was next as well as journalism classes at Emory University. She worked for the Georgia Press Association and the Atlanta Constitution during her time in Georgia. In the early 1950s, while at home in Columbia, working for her father, publisher of The Dauily Herald, she began seeing a young assistant district attorney who would become her husband and partner, Sam Delk Kennedy. They were married in 1954 and raised two children. The Kennedys became publishers of The Daily Herald, and continued in that role until the newspaper was sold in 1983. After the sale, the Kennedys owned five weekly newspapers in Mt. Pleasant, Parsons, Linden, Waverly, and Lawrenceburg over a period of years. Her local interests included long-time support of the Maury County Public Library, the James K. Polk Memorial Association, and Columbia State Community College (where the library is named after her father. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church for more than fifty years. She also took great pleasure in her friendships with members of the Tennessee Press Association. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and her older brother, John William Finney. Survivors include her son, Sam Delk (Mary Susan Berry) Kennedy, Jr. of Columbia; daughter, Elizabeth Ridley Finney Kennedy (William “Billy”) Blackstone of Columbia; grandchildren, Samuel Delk (Rachel Vest) Kennedy, III of the Kettle Mills Community, Mary Susan Berry Kennedy of Chicago, William Emory Blackstone, Jr., of Columbia, John Finney Kennedy “Jack” Blackstone of Chicago, Elizabeth Ridley Hartwell “Eliza” Blackstone of Charlottesville, Virginia; great grandchildren, Margaret Berry Kennedy, Samuel Delk Kennedy, IV, Anne Ridley Greenfield Kennedy of the Kettle Mills Community, sister-in-law, Frances Kennedy Logsdon of Columbia; and beloved first cousin, Granville Sumner Ridley Bouldin of Murfreesboro. The family suggests memorials to the Maury County Public Library, the James K. Polk Memorial Association, Columbia State, or the Tennessee Press Foundation.