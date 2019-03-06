THIRTY-SEVEN ARRESTS: LOCAL MAN IN TROUBLE ONCE AGAIN

A Perry County man—arrested thirty-seven times since 1989, nine of those arrests since 2015, according to Sheriff Nick Weems—is in trouble once again.

Frank Thomas Aldridge, 51, has been charged with aggravated assault following an incident at his Hunt Drive residence in Lobelville.

Deputy Kirk Wood responded to a call at 11:30 p.m., on Tuesday, February 26, along with Deputy Turner.

According to the report, three women at the scene said Aldridge was trying to cut his own throat with a kitchen knife, and threatening to burn the house down with them inside. One of the women said Aldridge said he was going to kill them and then kill himself.

Officers noted that Aldridge, described as “highly intoxicated,” did have a small cut on his throat and blood on his hands.

One of the women had suffered a cut to the hand when she tried to take the knife from Aldridge, she told officers.

Aldridge was taken into custody and transported to the Perry County jail. No information on his bond was provided.