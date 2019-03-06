SIXTY-YEAR OLD WOMAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

A routine traffic stop of a vehicle for passing on a double yellow turned into felony arrests that landed a woman in the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s custody for interstate drug trafficking.

On Sunday, March 3, Deputy Daniel Courter observed Rebecca Walkoff, 60, of Colorado, pass a vehicle at a high rate of speed in a 30-mile per hour zone near the intersection of Highways 13 and 412 in Linden.

While on the traffic stop, Deputy Courter smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

Initially, Walkoff denied having anything in her possession, but eventually gave the deputy a white plastic canister and two pipes containing marijuana, one burned.

She also consented to a search of the vehicle, and Deputy Courter asked for search assistance. K-9 Deputy Matt Votaw and Deputy Aaron Courter came to assist.

Continued searching unveiled a variety of marijuana products, both commercially produced and homemade.

In addition to a canister of buds, officers found approximately 365 grams of homemade THC edibles, 42 grams of cookie THC edibles, 77 grams of fruit chew THC edibles, three different brands and concentrations of THC wax, and an unknown white powder that was reported to be THC concentrate.

They also uncovered over $4,500 wrapped up in aluminum foil, scales, ledgers, and receipts from a dispensary in Colorado from a two-day period of time totaling thousands of dollars in product, including some found in the car.

Also confiscated, a vacuum sealer with marijuana shake in it and bags precut and whole on a roll, and pills in a bottle that Walkoff could not provide a prescription for.

The totality of the evidence indicated that Walkoff was trafficking these products; she was placed under arrest and the money and vehicle were seized.

Because of the unique nature of the products, there are different charges for each different edible, wax, and plant material.

“This is a unique bust, as it included several produced versions of illegal drugs that aren’t commonly seen in our area, so it’s an education of a sort coming across this type of material.” K-9 Deputy Votaw explained.

“The concentration of THC in these items take it to a whole new level,” the deputy added.

Walkoff faces twelve felony and misdemeanor charges, including nine manufacture, deliver and sale of drugs, one simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and one charge of legend drug without a prescription.

The charges resulted in a $258,000 bond, with two charges having no bond.