PAULINE Y. “POLLY” MILLER

Mrs. Miller, 93, of Clarksville, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Williamson Medical Center. A celebration of life service was held Sunday, February 24, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at the chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home in Clarksville, with Willie Lyle and Louis Miller officiating. Burial was at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Clarksville. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late J. Clyde Young and Alta Patterson Young. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy S. Miller, and a granddaughter, Lindsay Miller. Survivors include her two sons, David (Rebecca) Miller of Madison, Mississippi, and Steve (Linda) Miller of College Grove; a sister, Ruth Broome of Clarksville; five grandchildren, Matthew (Erin) Miller, Joshua Miller, Sam Miller, Susan (Kevin) Drake, and Laura (Dustin) McWhorter; and six great grandchildren, Miller, Hunter, Noah, Ethan, Macy, and Landon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sango United Methodist Church Building Fund, 3301 Sango Road, Clarksville, TN 37043. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.