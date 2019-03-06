NOTICE TO CREDITORS: NICKELLS
As Required by TCA §30-2-306
Case Number: PB3-326
Estate of THOMAS RUDOLPH NICKELLS, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2019, Letters of Administration in respect of the Estate of THOMAS RUDOLPH NICKELLS, who died May 26, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee.
All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.
(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or
(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication as described in (1) (A); or
(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.
This the 25th day of February, 2019.
Mark A. Nickells, Administrator
Estate of THOMAS RUDOLPH NICKELLS
Charlene Duplessis,
Perry County Clerk & Master
Attorney for Estate:
Richard H. Boehms #29061
103 West Main Street
Hohenwald, TN 38462
931-796-2221
Pd 3/13