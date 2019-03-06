NOTICE TO CREDITORS: NICKELLS

As Required by TCA §30-2-306

Case Number: PB3-326

Estate of THOMAS RUDOLPH NICKELLS, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of February, 2019, Letters of Administration in respect of the Estate of THOMAS RUDOLPH NICKELLS, who died May 26, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th day of February, 2019.

Mark A. Nickells, Administrator

Estate of THOMAS RUDOLPH NICKELLS

Charlene Duplessis,

Perry County Clerk & Master

Attorney for Estate:

Richard H. Boehms #29061

103 West Main Street

Hohenwald, TN 38462

931-796-2221

Pd 3/13