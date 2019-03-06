MARTHA MAE CARROLL

Mrs. Carroll, 87, of Linden, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Monday, February 25, 2019, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Dean Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Lee Roy Pevahouse and Margaret Zora Brycen Pevahouse. She was a former employee of Washington Manufacturing Company in Linden, but for the past several years she was a homemaker and, most recently, a dedicated babysitter of her grandson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Carroll, and sisters, Loudean Gallaway and Dorothy Graves. Survivors include her son, John (Ashley) Carroll of Linden; a grandson, Wyatt Carroll of Linden; a sister, Nona Faye (Jim) Johnston of Hohenwald; a special niece, Elaine Graves of Flatwoods; several other loving nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends.