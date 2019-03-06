JERRY M. HIGDON

Mr. Higdon, 75, of Linden, died Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Saturday, March 2, 2019, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Carolyn Parnell officiating. Burial was at Dabbs Cemetery on Rockhouse Creek. He was born in Parsons, the son of the late James Higdon and Bessie Sharp Higdon. He was retired from Johnson Controls/Fisher TEAMLINDEN. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Sharp Higdon; a son, David Higdon; and a brother William Higdon. Survivors include his children, Donna (Michael) Burgess and Darryl Higdon, both of Linden; grandchildren, Cody Higdon, Elizabeth Noel, Bradley Higdon, Kayla Hamm, Garrett Higdon, and Tyler Higdon; great grandchildren, Grace Noel, Kameron Noel, Korbin Higdon, Zane Noel, Rhylan Hamm, Bryson Higdon, and Laynlei Hamm; a brother, Walter Higdon of Decaturville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.