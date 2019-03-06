J.P. SHELTON

Mr. Shelton, 92, of Linden, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Bethel Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Ralph Shelton and Pauline Tucker Shelton Whitwell. He was a United States Army WWII veteran and owner/operator of Linden Pool Hall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Doug Morrison. Survivors include his wife, Mildred Baker Shelton; daughters, Sharon (Hayes) Morrison of Murfreesboro, and Tana Gregory of Linden; a son, James Paul Shelton of Oxford, Mississippi; grandchildren, Rachael Woodson and Phillip Morrison; great grandchildren, T.J., Alex, and Benji Morrison, and Tyler and Owen Woodson; a sister, Edith Condit of Memphis; a brother, Jimmy Whitwell of Lobelville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.