HEALTHY PERRY AWARDED BRONZE STATUS AT HTC GALA

Healthy Perry has received official designation as a “Healthier TN Community,” winning bronze status at the HTC Gala, February 21, at Graystone Quarry in Franklin.

Perry County was honored for work done in 2018 to promote healthy eating, increased physical activity, and tobacco cessation education.

The Healthy Perry committee received a plaque, road sign and flag to share with the community. Chair Phillip Tatum accepted the award.

Healthier Tennessee Communities is a signature Governor’s Foundation initiative that encourages cities, towns, counties, neighborhoods and college campuses across TN to implement sustainable, localized initiatives to improve nutrition, increase physical activity and encourage tobacco cessation.

Out of 95 counties in the state, Perry County was one of 23 recognized.

