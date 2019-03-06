CLATTIA ANN QUALLS HICKERSON

Ms. Qualls, 73, of Linden, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at her residence. A funeral service was held Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Burial was at Qualls Cemetery on Upper Brush Creek. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late J.C. Qualls and Elva Ann Qualls. She worked as a homemaker for South Central Human Resources Agency for over thirty-two years. She was a member of Goshen Primitive Baptist Church, and enjoyed sewing, crafts, cooking, and flower arranging. Survivors include her children, Tim (April) Qualls of Buena Vista, and Kim Lake of Linden; grandchildren, Zack Lake, Emma Qualls, and Abbigayle Lake; a sister, Diannia Smith of Hohenwald; and a host of other loving family members and friends.