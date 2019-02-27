YOUR PHONE SERVICE PROVIDER MAY NOT BE 911 COMPLIANT

It has been brought to Perry County 911’s attention, some phone service providers such as Viasat, Majic Jack and other (VoIP) Voice over Internet Protocol (broadband phone services over the internet) in the county may not provide regulated 911 services that Verizon, ATT, T-Mobile, Sprint and TDS do provide.

Below are the FCC official statement and steps to take to make sure your 911 call is answered.

Please check with your provider—not Perry County 911—to make sure any 911 services will be delivered properly.

Portable interconnected VoIP services can be used from virtually any Internet connection anywhere, which raises challenges for the emergency services community in determining the location from which a 911 call has originated.

You should be aware that:

–VoIP 911 calls may not connect to the PSAP, or may improperly ring to the administrative line of the PSAP, which may not be staffed after hours, or by trained 911 operators.

–VoIP 911 calls may correctly connect to the PSAP, but not automatically transmit the user’s phone number and/or location information.

–VoIP customers may need to provide location or other information to their VoIP providers, and update this information if they change locations, for their VoIP 911 service to function properly.

–VoIP service may not work during a power outage, or when the internet connection fails or becomes overloaded.

If you have or are thinking of subscribing to an interconnected VoIP service, you should:

–Provide your accurate physical address to the interconnected VoIP service provider to ensure that emergency services can quickly be dispatched to your location.

–Be familiar with you VoIP service provider’s procedures for updating your address, and promptly update address information in the event of a change.

–Have a clear understanding of any limitation of your 911 service.

–Inform children, babysitters, and visitors about your VoIP service and its 911 limitations if any.

–If your power is out or internet connection is down, be aware that your VoIP service may not work. Consider installing a backup power supply, maintaining a traditional phone line or having a wireless phone as a backup.

–If you have questions about whether the phone service you are receiving is an interconnected VoIP service, contact your service provider for further information.

–PSAPs currently lack the technical capability to receive texts, photos and video.

FCC E911 rules

The FCC requires that providers of interconnected VoIP telephone services using the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) meet Enhanced 911 (E911) obligations. E911 systems automatically provide to emergency service personnel a 911 caller’s call back number and, in most cases, location information.

To reduce possible risks to public safety, the FCC required interconnected VoIP providers to:

–Automatically provide 911 service to all customers as a standard, mandatory feature. VoIP providers may not allow customers to “opt-out” of 911 service.

–Obtain a customer’s physical location prior to service activation, and provide one or more easy ways for customers to update the location they have registered with the provider if it changes.

–Transmit all 911 calls, as well as a callback number and the caller’s registered physical location, to the appropriate emergency services call center or local emergency authority.

–Take appropriate action to ensure customers have a clear understanding of the limitations, if any, of their 911 service. They must distribute labels warning customers if 911 service may be limited or not available and instruct them to place the labels on or near equipment used with VoIP service.

–Obtain affirmative acknowledgment from all customers that they are aware of and understand the limitations of their 911 service.

–Ensure that a 911 call is routed to the appropriate PSAP in areas where emergency service providers are not capable of receiving or processing the location information or call back numbers not automatically transmitted with 911 calls.

VoIP service providers that do not fully interconnect with the PSTN are not currently required to comply with the FCC’s 911 or E911 rules.