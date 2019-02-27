THEODORE “TED” FRANK STELMACK, SR. By Editor | February 27, 2019 | 0 A memorial gathering for the late Mr. Stelmack, who passed away in December of last year, will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Poplin Hollow Cemetery on Coon Creek in Perry County. Family and friends are invited. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts JACK MERIDETH EDWARDS February 27, 2019 | No Comments » ELBERT GUY TRULL February 27, 2019 | No Comments » JERRY MANUEL WRIGHT February 27, 2019 | No Comments » WALTON O. WARREN February 27, 2019 | No Comments »