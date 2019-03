I have the intent to apply for the title of a 2004 Dutchman Trailer (Model_18b_serial-vin# 47CTD9K214M418603). I request any and all parties holding an interest in this trailer to contact me, Thomas Himes, 7423 Hwy. 412 W., Linden, TN 37096, by certified mail, return receipt requested, within ten (10) business days of the date of the publication of this notification.

