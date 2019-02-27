JERRY MANUEL WRIGHT

Mr. Wright, 75, of Hurricane Mills, died Monday, February 18, 2019. A funeral service was held Thursday, February 21, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home in Lobelville, with Pastor Ron Jones officiating. Burial was at Robin-Hester Cemetery. He was born in Buffalo, the son of the late Fred and Harriett Qualls. He was a member of Lobelville United Methodist Church, and retired from Wabash Alloys and Consolidated Aluminum. He was a logger for most of his life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Imogene Hines, Bonnie Hicks, and Judy Wright; two brothers, Roy Wright and C.N. Wright; and his in-laws, Robert and Willie Daniel. Survivors include his wife of fifty-three years, Mary Ann Daniel Wright; three daughters, Melinda (Steven) Wright, Cheryl Wright, and Chasity (Neil) Page, all of Hurricane Mills; four grandchildren, Matthew D. Kilpatrick of Clarksville, and Courtney (Keith) Kilpatrick, Will Page, and Allie Page, all of Hurricane Mills; three great grandchildren, Chesney Slayton, Brady Poindexter, and Haley Poindexter; a sister, Madoline Sweatt of Lobelville; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.