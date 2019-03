Mr. Edwards, 77, of Linden, died Wednesday, January 9, 2019, in Jackson. He was born in Springfield, the son of the late Jack Edwards and Bernice Thompson Edwards. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Lee Edwards. Survivors include his sons, Ross Edwards and Steve Edwards; grandsons, Kyle Edwards and Sammy Edwards; and one granddaughter, Abby Edwards.