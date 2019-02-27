EXPECT CENSUS BUREAU TO REQUEST ONLINE PARTICIPATION

Not only is the 2020 Census coming soon, but it will, for the first time, be completed mostly online.

An online census is one of several technological innovations that the Census Bureau has designed to respond to the challenges of counting an increasingly large and diverse society, while also complying with strict cost constraints that Congress has imposed.

The Bureau developed these technological innovations—which also include redesigning its address canvassing process and incorporating administrative records as sources of information on households—to help save it an estimated $5.2 billion on the upcoming census.

Nonresponse follow up—the process through which the Bureau captures responses from households that haven’t submitted their census forms themselves—is the Bureau’s largest and most costly field operation.

It is also a significant contributor to the census’ escalating costs. Each decade since 1970, the Bureau has had to invest more resources to improve initial responses to census forms.

After running the costliest census ever in 2010, the Bureau has decided to scale back door-to-door canvassing and follow-ups and, instead, rely more heavily on new technology to count everyone.

Under the Bureau’s plans for 2020’s online census, 80 percent of households will receive an invitation to submit their responses over the internet.

The Bureau estimates that 45 percent of those households will respond to the census online.

The Bureau will mail paper questionnaires to the remaining 20 percent of households, targeting those with low internet access or large older-adult populations.

Questionnaires will also be mailed to those households that do not respond online in the first instance.

Households that receive paper questionnaires will still be invited to respond to the survey online, but will have the option to submit their answers by mail.

Each household will also have the ability to report its answers by phone.

If households still do not respond, the Bureau will send census field workers, known as enumerators, door-to-door to collect their data using mobile devices and tablets.

In addition to encouraging people to respond online, the Bureau is also considering using administrative records—data that people have already given to the federal government for purposes like tax returns, government assistance programs, and the like—to reduce the need for door-to-door visits to households and help improve the quality of the data that it collects. The Bureau estimated that using administrative records in these ways could save it $900 million.