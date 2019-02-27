ELBERT GUY TRULL

Mr. Trull, 91, of Lobelville, died Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jerry Kelley officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late James Doss Trull and Gertrude Lola Morgan Trull. He was a United States Army WWII veteran and a member of the Beardstown Church of Christ. He was retired from Consolidated Aluminum Plant in New Johnsonville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mamie Bell Trull; sisters, Christine Richardson, Sara Bell, and Molly Dowdy; and brothers, Lelan, Earl, and Jessie Trull. Survivors include his daughters, Clara (James) Edney and Gail (Donnie) Dowdy, both of Lobelville; grandchildren, Monica (Mickey) Freeland, Travis (Krystle) Dowdy, and Denny (Raygan) Edney; great grandchildren, Brittany (Joe) Mackin, Ethan Edney, Saturnina Dowdy, Conner Edney, Jocelyn Dowdy, and Laila Edney; and a host of other loving family members and friends.