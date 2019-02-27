CONSUMER CONFIDENCE REPORT By Editor | February 27, 2019 | 0 Notice: The Lobelville Water Systems 2018 Water Quality Report will be published in the Buffalo River Review on March 6, 2019. This report will not be direct mailed to customers. You may request a copy by calling 931-593-2388. B 2/27 Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTIFICATION OF INTENT: TRAILER TITLE February 27, 2019 | No Comments » NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE February 27, 2019 | No Comments » SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE: YOUNG February 27, 2019 | No Comments » PUBLIC NOTICE: EAST TN NATURAL GAS, LLC February 27, 2019 | No Comments » NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE: VAUGHN February 20, 2019 | No Comments »