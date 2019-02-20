TOWN OF LINDEN REMINDER: CALL BEFORE YOU DIG

The Town of Linden wants to remind you to call before you dig. Whether you are building an addition, laying a new patio, planting a garden, or just digging a post hole, you don’t want to dig through the natural gas line.

Should you plan to do any digging, please contact: Tennessee One Call, the statewide notification service, at least three days in advance so that all of the Town of Linden owned buried pipe may be located and marked for you at NO CHARGE.

All digging in the vicinity of piping should be carefully done by hand. This will avoid the inconvenience of disrupted service, personal injury and expensive repairs.

Tennessee law imposes civil penalties up to $1,000 in addition to actual damages, including repair and lost gas, if someone damages underground utilities without calling first.

If a gas main or service line is exposed during digging, call the Town of Linden. Proper attention to pipe that has been exposed will prevent problems later.

The Town of Linden also wants to remind you to report a gas emergency. Please call 911. Smell gas, act fast.

For indoor gas leaks, should you smell the odor of gas in an enclosed area such as your home or business, leave the building.

Do not operate light switches, phones or other electrical devices. They may cause a spark which could ignite the gas.

Evacuate and then call the Town of Linden immediately at 931-589-2736, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Technicians will respond promptly.

For outdoor gas leaks, if you notice particles of dirt or debris blowing up from the ground or bubbles blowing from standing water, this could indicate an underground gas leak.

You may not smell gas depending on wind and other weather conditions.

If you notice any indication that there may be an underground gas leak, call the Town of Linden immediately at 931-589-2736, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Technicians will respond promptly.