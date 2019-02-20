SAMEUAL PEEVYHOUSE
Mr. Peevyhouse, 61, died Sunday, July 22, 2018, at Lewis County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hohenwald. His ashes were laid to rest in December at Jackson Cemetery on Coon Creek in a private ceremony. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Elizabeth Jackson Peevyhouse; daughter, Gwin Peevyhouse; sisters, Debra Gail Peevyhouse Carroll and Vicky Lynn Peevyhouse Mapes; and grandparents, Grandville and Odell Peevyhouse, and Fred and Agnes Jackson. Survivors include his father, Gene and Eva Peevyhouse of Linden; one son, Thomas Peevyhouse of Linden; two daughters, Samantha Peevyhouse of Linden, and Normandy Sophia Peevyhouse of Lobelville; one grandson, Liam; a lifelong friend and companion, Cheryl Peevyhouse; two brothers, Terry (JoAnn) Peevyhouse of Centerville, and Tim (Loveda) Peevyhouse of Hohenwald; and a host of loving family, nieces, nephews, and cousins.