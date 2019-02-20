PUBLIC NOTICE: TOWER

NTCH-WEST TN, Inc. proposes to construct a 199-foot self-support communications tower (Linden TN) and associated 75’ x 75’ equipment compound and 15-foot wide access road located at 35° 37′ 7.54″ N and longitude 87° 57′ 37.42″ W, on a larger parcel of undeveloped land located at off Highway 412, in Linden, Perry County, Tennessee, 37096. NTCH-WEST TN, Inc. is publishing this notice in accordance with Federal Communications Commission regulations (47 CFR § 1.1307) for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Parties interested in commenting on this Federal undertaking or with questions on the proposed facility should contact Enviro.services@cleartalk.net or Joshua Austin, NTCH, P.O. Box 8839, Columbia, South Carolina, 29202, (803) 466-6488. Please provide comments within 30 days of the publication date.

B 2/20