NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE: VAUGHN

Sale at public auction will be on March 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM, at the Perry County Courthouse (TN) located in Linden, Perry County, Tennessee, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Margaret O. Vaughn and Thomas L. Vaughn, to G. Benson Lasater as acting State Director, Trustee, as trustee for United States of America, acting through the Farmers Home Administration, United States Department of Agriculture on 21st day of September, 1989 in REC Book 37, Page 475 in the Office of the Register of Perry County, Tennessee; conducted by Terra Abstract Tennessee, Inc., having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, USDA, f/k/a the Farmers Home Administration

The following real estate located in Perry County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder:

Described property located in Perry County, Tennessee, to wit:

A certain Parcel of land located in the 3rd Civil District of

Perry County, TN, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on a stake with Sumac pointer on North right of way

of Majors Street, said stake stands from Southeast corner of

old school building South 81 degrees East 49 feet to the

beginning corner; thence North 38 degrees West 260 feet to a

stake in a gully, same being Northwest corner of Greenway 4

acre entry in which this is a part of, also, a corner of O`Guin

and Jones; thence 63 degrees 16 minutes 18 seconds East with

Jones and Greenway`s line 168 feet to a small cedar in Jones

line; thence leaving original line South 38 degrees East 130

feet to a stake on North right of way of Majors Street small

maple pointer; thence South 69 degrees West 75 feet with North

right of way of said street to the point of beginning, containing

.35 acre be the same more of less.

Being the same property conveyed to Thomas L. Vaughn, et ux, Margaret O. Vaughn from Douglas R. Greenway, et tux, Virginia C. Greenway by deed of record in deed book M-15, page 472, Register of deed, Perry County, Tennessee.

Street Address: Route 1, Box 296, Linden , TN 37096

Parcel Number: 075E-A-018.02

Current Owner(s) of Property: Jeffrey Allen Yarbro, Margaret Vaughn, and Thomas Vaughn

The street address of the above described property is believed to be Route 1, Box 296, Linden , TN 37096, but such address is not a part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose.

If the United States has any lien or claimed lien on the property, notice required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425(b) to be given to the United States has been timely given. The sale of the land described above will be subject to the right of the United States to redeem the land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. § 7425(d)(1).]

If the State of Tennessee has any lien or claimed lien on the property, notice required by § 67-1-1433(b)(1) of the Tennessee Code to be given to the state of Tennessee has been timely given. The sale of the land described above will be subject to the right of the state of Tennessee to redeem the land as provided for in § 67-1-1433(c)(1) of the Tennessee Code.]

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. The full amount of the winning bid must be remitted by certified funds at the conclusion of the sale.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time prior to delivery of deed to the winning bidder.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Terra Abstract Tennessee, Inc.,

Substitute Trustee

1709 Devonshire Drive Columbia, SC 29204

Phone: 615-265-0443

Fax: 443-815-3931

File No: TN201800000173

B 3/6