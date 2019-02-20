HEALTHY PERRY RECEIVED GRANT FOR FARMER’S MARKET

Healthy Perry has received a $1,000 grant from Healthier TN for the start-up of a local farmers’ market. The funds will be used for marketing and promotion.

An introductory farmers’ market planning meeting was held on February 5, at the MLEC meeting room.

Thomassana Hail spoke to approximately five prospective vendors and their families about a possible market with group discussion on several topics.

