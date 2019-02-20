FREE COMPUTER CLASSES AT LOCAL LIBRARY

The Perry County Public Library in Linden continues to offer basic computer training classes funded under a grant contract by the State of Tennessee.

Classes will be offered at the Library in Linden, 104 College Avenue, on the street behind the high school. Call the library at 931-589-5011 to register for the classes described below:

–Multimedia, Saturday, February 23, 2:30 p.m., for beginners who know very little (or nothing) about computers and want to know about media, types, and how to use media.

–Internet Searching, Monday, March 4, 4:30 p.m., for beginners who know a little about computers and want to learn how to find things on the internet.

Call 931-589-5011 to register, class size is limited. Computers provided, or bring your laptop.