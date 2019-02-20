BILLIE HELEN CLARK

Mrs. Clark, 80, of Parsons, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Westwood Health Care & Rehab. A funeral service was held Friday, February 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Oakdale Funeral Home, with Damon Brawley officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery in Linden. She was born in Whiteville, the daughter of the late Winford Hickerson and Rebecca Mercer Hickerson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Clark; a daughter, Pam Maness; and four brothers, Jessie Bill Stevens, Malcolm Stephens, Junior Hickerson, and Lester Buck Hickerson. Survivors include her daughter, Vickie (Jerry King) Davis of Holladay; grandchildren, Matt (Kristen) Davis, Brandon (Jennifer) Rosson, Billy Keith (Ashley) Clark, Greg Davis, and Crystal Maness; great grandchildren, Emma Davis and Noah Davis.