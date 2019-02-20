BILL NOW IN LEGISLATURE WOULD REMOVE WILLIAMSON FROM 21ST

If approved by the Tennessee Legislature, a bill introduced this session will drastically change the 21st Judicial District.

Currently—and for a very long time—the 21st District has been made up of Perry, Lewis, Hickman, and Williamson counties—an odd mix considering that three of the counties are rural and Williamson is a much larger, wealthier, mostly urbanized suburb of Nashville/Davidson County.

The bill would remove Williamson County from the mix and allow it to stand alone as its own judicial district, while the other three counties would constitute their own district.

Senator Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield) and state Representative Michael Curcio (R-Dickson) are sponsors of the bill which would make Williamson a single-county judicial district.

“When that judicial district was formed, all those counties were a lot more alike than they are today,” Curcio said.

“Williamson County has a population approaching 200,000. Compared to that, Hickman, Lewis, and Perry have much smaller populations. What happens is that the caseload of Williamson is much heavier, and the cases take longer. Especially when you get a divorce case, something like that, it’s going to look drastically different in one county than another.”

