YARBRO CHARGED IN 24TH DISTRICT ROUND-UP

A Perry County man faces drug charges in Hardin County following a large round-up orchestrated by the 24th Drug Task Force.

Marlon Yarbro was taken into custody by Perry County authorities on felony charges.

Sheriff Nick Weems said the Task Force notified him of the charges and said that Yarbro was believed to be hiding in Perry County at a Pine Street address.

Sheriff Weems activated his SRT team and a group of deputies, led by Chief Deputy Bart Rosson, and Yarbro was taken into custody without incident.

For more on this arrest, be sure and pick up this week’s edition of the Buffalo River Review.