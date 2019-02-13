ROBIN LYNN MORRIS

Ms. Morris, 51, of Lobelville, died Monday, February 4, 2019, at Perry Community Hospital. A graveside service was held Friday, February 8, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Chesser Cemetery. McDonald Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of the late John K. Berg and Cynthia White. She was a homemaker. Survivors, in addition to her mother, include her daughter, Joey (Justin) Dunn of Pleasantville; sons, Noah (Marcie) Walker of Arkansas, and Hunter Morris of Lobelville; grandsons, Charlie Dunn and Wyatt Walker; brothers, Monty Berg of Houston, Texas, and Johnny Berg of Pleasantville; sisters, Jeanie Benson of Wylie, Texas.