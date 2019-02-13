LINDEN RESIDENT KILLED IN HIGHWAY 412 ACCIDENT

A fifty-eight year old Perry County man died from injuries sustained in an accident Tuesday morning, February 5, shortly before 7:00 a.m., when he lost control of his pickup truck, according to information from the Parsons News Leader.

Kenneth D. Chumney, of Linden, was westbound when he left the roadway of Highway 412 and struck a utility pole.

The Chevy S14 overturned and then crashed into two parked vehicles—a box truck and car carrier—before hitting the empty former Monroe’s Restaurant building and coming to a rest.