LINDEN MAN ARRESTED AFTER VIOLENT CONFRONTATION WITH SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES

A Perry County man who allegedly tried to hit a pedestrian, then later used his vehicle to assault officers, has been charged with multiple crimes, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review that last Tuesday, February 5, fifty-five year old James Horn, of Linden, was arrested when officers responded to his residence to speak to him in regards to him swerving his vehicle at a pedestrian.

Horn became violent with officers who said Horn was quoting biblical scriptures and talking out of his head. Horn assaulted deputies and was carried to jail and booked for resisting arrest and assault.

The following day, Horn was released when family posted his $7,500 bail.

Later that night, around 11:30p.m., Officer Kirk Wood responded to a burglar alarm call at the Beer Hut in Linden. While investigating the call, Deputy Wood observed Horn drive erratically into the parking lot and begin yelling obscenities.

