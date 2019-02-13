KENNY CHUMNEY

Mr. Chumney, 58, of Linden, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Decatur County Hospital, following an auto accident. A funeral service was held Friday, February 8, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at Parsons Mortuary Chapel, with Ted Hurt officiating. Burial was at Bear Creek Cemetery. He was the son of Helen Hayes of Milan, who survives, and the late Albert J. Chumney. In addition to his mother, survivors include two sons, Dennis Hoak and Jeff Chumney, both of Linden; a daughter, Misty Mercer of Linden; three sisters, Sheila Sloan of Milan, Pam Hurt of Martin, and Deborah Dual of Atwood; and eight grandchildren.