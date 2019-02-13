KENNETH “KENNY” GLEN ROGERS

Mr. Rogers, 52, of Lobelville, died Saturday, February 2, 2019. A celebration of life service was held Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 7:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. He was born in Dearborn, Michigan, the son of the late Curtis Ray Rogers and Linda Joan McCaig Rogers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Ray Rogers; mother-in-law, Wanda Lounell Bates; brother-in-law, Cecil Lee Bates; nephew, Warren Cecil Bates; and grandparents, Ed and Myrtle Rogers, and Lester and Nellie Spencer McCaig. Survivors include his wife of thirty-one and a half years, Trina Bates Rogers; children, B.J. (Melissa) Warren of Lobelville, Kendon (Blythe) Rogers of Hurricane Mills, and Julie Bledsoe and Mayghan Myers, both of Lobelville; grandchildren, Nate, Ashton and Taylor Warren; a sister, Debbie Rogers, of Westbrookville, New York; nephews, Brian Michael (Jaclyn) Raymond, Nick (Letisha) Bates, and C,J. (Tabitha) Qualls; nieces, T.J. (Chad) Myers, Tasha (Dustin) Bates, and Chelsea (Chris) Bates; a double niece, Stephanie (Chad) Bledsoe; aunts, Dimple Leegan, Jean Clark, and Gayle Aydelott; father-in-law, Buddy (Pauline) Bates; sisters-in-law, Marie and LouAnn Bates; brother-in-law, Jackie (Donna) Bates; seven great nieces; nine great nephews; two great, great nieces; four great, great nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends.