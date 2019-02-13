JAMES “RED” G. TREADWELL

Mr. Treadwell, 71, of Savannah, formerly of Flatwoods, died Friday, February 8, 2019, at Hardin Medical Center. A funeral service was held Sunday, February 10, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Flatwoods Cemetery. He was born in Hohenwald, the son of the late Otis Treadwell and Mary Willie Treadwell. He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War, and retired from the National Guard after twenty-four years of service. He last worked at Aqua Glass Corporation. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Treadwell. Survivors include a daughter, Tina (Marshall) Qualls of Linden; grandchildren, Kyle and Zoe Qualls; brothers, Robert “Hoss” (Brenda) Treadwell, Roger “Tooey” Treadwell, and John (Patricia) Treadwell; and a host of loving family members and friends.