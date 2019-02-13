COMMISSION MEETING

The Perry County Commission met in regular session on Monday, January 28, 2019, and handled mostly routine business—but did look ahead and start planning for Perry County’s 200th birthday by establishing a Bicentennial Committee.

Perry County was officially formed by act of the state legislature on November 14, 1819, and a celebration marking the county’s origins will be held this Fall—possibly in September—according to local historian Jessie Ruth Tiller, though details are not yet available.

The Commission approved the following members of the Bicentennial Committee: David Richardson, Don Bates, Michael Dumont, Jessie Ruth Tiller, and Commissioners J.B. Trull and Blake Skelton.

