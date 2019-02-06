TRUSTEE: SATURDAY HOURS IN FEBRUARY

Beginning this past Saturday, February 2, 2019, through the end of February, the Perry County Trustee’s Office will be open from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Saturdays to give citizens the opportunity to avoid the long lines, limited parking, and, hopefully, some of the sickness spreading throughout the county.

Long lines and extended waiting times are expected the last two weeks of February, especially the last two days, due to people paying their property taxes. Please stop by and see Carol and Shane. They will be happy to serve you.