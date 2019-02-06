STATE AUDIT OF PERRY COUNTY FINAL REPORT: FOUR FINDINGS

The Tennessee Comptroller released the annual audit of Perry County government, for the fiscal year July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018.

The audit resulted in eight findings; four of those findings related to the office of County Mayor were reported last week. Summaries of the four remaining findings follow, along with management’s responses where available.

Office of Director of Schools

Finding 2018-005: As part of our audit procedures for determining whether the purchasing process was operating as designed, we selected a sample of 31 disbursements totaling $58,605 from a population of 2,297 vendor checks totaling $6,222,870.

Our sample revealed that in two applicable purchases, competitive bids were not solicited as required by state statute. The School Department purchased four HVAC units and supplies totaling $17,188 and custodial supplies totaling $11,738; however, competitive bids were not solicited for these purchases.

Office of Trustee

Finding 2018-006: The office did not implement adequate controls to protect its information resources. This finding does not identify specific vulnerabilities that could allow someone to exploit the office’s information system or misuse county funds.

Disclosing those vulnerabilities could present a potential security risk by providing the readers with information that might be confidential pursuant to Section 10-7-504(i), Tennessee Code Annotated. Sound business practices dictate that proper controls be implemented.

Finding 2018-007: Multiple employees operated from the same cash drawer in the Office of Trustee. Good internal controls dictate that each employee have their own cash drawer, start the day with a standard fixed amount of cash, and remove all but that beginning amount at the end of the day.

This amount should be verified to the employee’s receipts at the end of each day. Failure to adhere to this control regimen increases the risks that a cash shortage may not be detected in a timely manner.

Finding 2018-008: Duties were not segregated adequately among the official and employees in the Office of Trustee. The official and employees responsible for maintaining accounting records were also involved in receipting, depositing, and/or disbursing funds.

For more on these findings and responses, be sure and pick up a copy of this week’s edition of the Buffalo River Review.