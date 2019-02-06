RUBY LEDBETTER BEASLEY

Mrs. Beasley, 95, of Linden, died Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at Decatur County Health and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service was held Saturday, February 2, 2019, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Benny Howard and Dennis Cordle officiating. Burial was at Howards United Methodist Church Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Robert Ledbetter and Lessie Lela Parrish Ledbetter. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Kirk Beasley; a sister, Virginia Ledbetter; and brothers, Carl, Lonnie, and James Ledbetter. Survivors include her daughters, Mary (Bob) Plunkett and Reba Ann Barber, both of Linden; grandchildren, Anita Bell, Sharon (James) Crittendon, Ricky Barber, and Ryan Barber; great grandchildren, Chris Frizzell, Holly Bell, Dale Barber, James Crittendon, Jr., and Brandon Crittendon; great, great granddaughter, Alex Frizzell; a sister, Lema Dell Ledbetter of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.