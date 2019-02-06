MULTIPLE CHARGES FOR WOMAN WHO FLED FROM AUTHORITIES

An attempt by authorities to serve warrants on a Perry County woman turned into a four-hour manhunt and the filing of eight additional charges.

On Sunday, February 3, 2019, a Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Votaw arrived at 55 Cypress Creek Cove around 3:00 pm and saw the suspect, Virginia Kaitlyn Calvert, jump from a hammock and run when she notsaw the deputy pull into the driveway.

Deputy Votaw recognized the suspect and called out for her to come back or she would be charged with evading arrest.

Calvert did not return and the purse left on the hammock was searched.

The purse contained drug paraphernalia, two different prescription pills, and tattoo equipment.

