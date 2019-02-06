LITLE & EVANS: GOVERNOR’S VOLUNTEER STARS AWARD WINNERS

The eleventh annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards ceremony will honor volunteers from sixty-one counties at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs this Sunday, February 10, 2019.

Among the honorees—one adult and one youth from each county—are Perry County’s Stacy Evans and Alex Litle.

The awards will celebrate the efforts of 108 volunteers statewide who have strived to improve their communities through service.

Miss Tennessee 2018, Christine Williamson, will present the awards, and NewsChannel5 weekend anchor, Jennifer Kraus, will serve as emcee for the event.

One youth and one adult volunteer were selected from participating counties to receive this prestigious award.

Nominees were judged based on the community’s need of the volunteer service performed, initiative taken to perform the service, creativity used to solve a community problem and impact of the volunteer service on the community.

The individual awards are sponsored by Tennessee 4-H.

For more on the nominees, be sure and pick up a copy of this week’s edition of the Buffalo River Review.