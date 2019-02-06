DON AYERS POPE

Mr. Pope, 93, of Linden, died Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Friday, February 1, 2019, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Phil Corbin officiating. Burial was at Ayers Cemetery. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late Jesse D. Pope and Ruth Ayers Pope. He was a United States Army veteran serving during WWII. He graduated from Linden High School and earned a B.S. degree from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. He was a business owner/operator at Linden Dry Goods for many years and a banker at First State Bank in Linden. He was a member of the Linden First Christian Church where he was an Elder and taught Sunday School for many years. He was a member of the Lions Club, enjoyed duck hunting, quail hunting, and fishing. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a grandson Zach Pope, and a brother-in-law, Billy Tiller. Survivors include his wife of sixty-five years, Virginia Duncan Pope; sons, Jerry (Wadene) Pope and David (Sherri) Pope, both of Linden, Joel (Lori) Pope of Franklin; grandchildren, Deke Pope, Daniel (Tiffiany) Pope, and Leah Pope; great grandchildren, Mattie and Gavin Latham, Ellis, Brynlee and Kross Pope; a sister, Jessie Ruth Tiller of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.