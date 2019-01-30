Mr. Rains, 18, of Paris, died Monday, January 14, 2019. A visitation was held Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris. The family chose cremation. He was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, the son of Bert and Barbara Rains, who survive. He was a senior at Henry County High School and a three-year member of the HCHS Marching Patriot Band. In addition to his parents, he was survived by four sisters, Shyanne, Laura, Raechel, and Jessica; one brother, Bert Rains, IV; a special cousin, Ramon (Cito) Villela; close friends, Kaylee Bucy, Seth Bucy, and the “special group of six. Memorials may be made to: The Zack Rains Family, c/o Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap Street, PO Box 788, Paris, TN 38242.