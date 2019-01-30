RUBY ELIZABETH DePRIEST

Mrs. DePriest, 92, of Linden, died Sunday, January 20, 2019, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was in DePriest Cemetery on Duncans Circle. She was born in Dumas, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Dewitt “Doc” Talmage Byrd and Dorothy Gertrude Wildman Byrd. She was a retired Outreach Associate for UT Extension Services. She was a lifetime member of the Linden Church of Christ, loved painting, sewing, gardening, fishing, cooking, and babysitting her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Hershel Clovis Hufstedler and Frank DePriest; a son, Joseph Dewitt Hufstedler; a grandson, Lance Richardson; sisters, Alice Wallner and Nell Ernest; and a brother, Dick Byrd. Survivors include her sons, Steven Hufstedler, Dale (Cathy) Hufstedler, and Bill Hufstedler, all of Linden; a daughter, Diana (David) Richardson of Linden; a daughter-in-law, Alice Hufstedler of Gallatin; grandchildren, Sam Hufstedler, Jody Barnes, Sammy Dale Hufstedler, Tina Johnson, Ricky Dale Hufstedler, Beth Arnold, Beverly Arnold, John Hufstedler, Gena Aldridge, P.J. Bates, and Jarrod Richardson; thirty-one great grandchildren; several great, great grandchildren; a sister, Vera Rollyson, of Martinsburg, West Virginia; and a host of other loving family members and friends.