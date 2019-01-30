NOLA FRANCES MANESS HENDRIX

Mrs. Hendrix, 96, of Linden, died Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at Perry County Nursing Home. A funeral service was held Thursday, January 24, 2019, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Don Franks officiating. Burial was at Bethel Cemetery. She was born in Darden, the daughter of the late Charlie Harrison Maness and Nervie Hayes Maness. She was a homemaker and loved crocheting, knitting, quilting, and her beloved dog, Teddy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Freeman Hendrix; sisters, Ruby Duke and Maggie Gilbert; and brothers, Willie, Jim, and Sammy Maness. Survivors include her sister-in-law, Lois Reeves, several nieces and nephews, and a host of other loving family members and friends.