LEWIS COUNTY TEEN ARRESTED IN BURGLARY OF MLEC KIOSK

A Lewis County teenager is charged here with burglarizing the payment kiosk at Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative, as well as vandalism, and theft over $500.

Darrel Bryson, 18, was arrested in Linden after he tried to flee on foot from a residence when officers attempted to detain him.

When learning of the local theft, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office contacted authorities in Lewis County where a similar theft occurred. They quickly identified Bryson as the suspect.

The investigation led police to a Linden residence on Southwood Drive, behind Duncan’s Ace Hardware, where another individual was taken in for questioning. While being questioned at the Sheriff’s office, Bryson called the detainee’s phone. Sheriff Nick Weems took over the phone conversation and urged Bryson to turn himself in.

Bryson told Sheriff Weems that he acted alone in the burglary, adding that he would turn himself in on Sunday.

While the phone conversation was taking place, Chief Deputy Bart Rosson and Investigator Curt Mercer went to the Southwood Drive house because they had a tip Bryson might be there.

Bryson fled on foot and was taken into custody fifteen minutes later in the Bank of Perry County parking lot by Investigator Mercer who pursued on foot.

Bryson is believed to be the hooded person whose image was captured on the MLEC security camera.