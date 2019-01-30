GOVERNOR LEE TO SPEAK AT VIKING LEGACY DINNER

The Perry County Legacy Club is excited to announce that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will be the keynote speaker for the sixth annual dinner and induction ceremony.

The dinner will take place this Saturday February 2, 2019, at Perry County High School’s Dave Rhodes Memorial Gymnasium. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The distinguished Class of Honorees this year:

–Larry Mackin, Class of 1972, was a standout basketball player for the Vikings, then went to play for Motlow State where he holds the first and second place record for most single-season assists, and is tied for first in steals with 153. He is also third at Motlow for career free-throw shooting percentage, 84.8%. He finished his basketball career at Freed-Hardeman University where he is a member of the F-HU Hall of Fame. He has been a pro golfer since 1986;

–Martha Ruth Edwards, Class of 1954, is a lifelong fan of Perry County basketball and kept the scorebooks for the Vikings and Lady Vikings for forty-five years;

–Lincoln Lineberry, Class of 1957, was a pivotal member of all three Linden High State Champion basketball teams in 1955, 1956, and 1957. He played at East Mississippi Junior College, then finished his college basketball career at Bethel. He coached basketball teams in Missouri and Nebraska before entering the oil business.

Tickets are $25 each and are limited. Tickets can be purchased at Perry County High School or by calling Coach Caleb Dunkle at 731-694-0999 or 931-589-5000.