ANNUAL COUNTY AUDIT RESULTS: EIGHT FINDINGS

The Tennessee Comptroller released the annual audit of Perry County government, for the fiscal year July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018. The audit resulted in eight findings, four of which pertaining to the County’s Mayor’s office are printed, along with management’s responses where available. Next week: the other four findings.

Office of County Mayor

Finding 2018-001: At June 30, 2018, certain general ledger account balances in the General and Ambulance Service funds were not materially correct, and audit adjustments were required for the financial statements to be materially correct at year-end.

Material audit adjustments were required to increase receivables ($206,821), deferred revenues ($69,624), and payables ($191,793) in the General Fund.

Material audit adjustments were required to increase patient receivables ($424,279), allowance for uncollectible accounts ($307,897), and deferred revenues ($116,382) in the Ambulance Service Fund.

Generally accepted accounting principles require Perry County to have adequate internal controls over the maintenance of its accounting records. Material audit adjustments were required because the county’s financial reporting system did not prevent, detect, or correct potential misstatements in the accounting records.

This deficiency is the result of a lack of management oversight. Perry County should have appropriate processes in place to ensure its general ledgers are materially correct.

Finding 2018-002: The following accounting deficiencies were noted in the operation of the Ambulance Service. These deficiencies are the result of a lack of management oversight.

The Ambulance Service accounts receivable control account was not reconciled with billings, collections, and write-offs for a contracted collection agency. Contrary to sound business practice, management has not required the collection agency to furnish the Ambulance Service with any documentation related to the actual billing and posting of payments or write-offs to patient accounts; therefore, the Ambulance Service is unable to perform any type of account reconciliation. The failure to reconcile accounts receivable with billings, collections, and write-offs is a significant deficiency in internal controls, which could lead to inaccurate billing and a loss of county revenue. Patient receivable account listings were not reviewed on a routine basis to determine collection status and to write-off amounts deemed uncollectible. On May 18, 2009, the County Commission adopted a billing write-off policy for uncollectible customer accounts of the Ambulance Service; however, the language in the policy was ambiguous, leaving considerable discretion in the interpretation and application of the policy. Also, the policy did not address who authorizes write-offs and the proper documentation for write-offs. Sound business practices dictate that written policies governing the collection and write-off of customer accounts be clearly written and consistently applied. Without detailed formal policies for the collection and write-off of customer accounts, employees have no guidance for consistent and uniform treatment of customers.

Adequate records should be maintained by the Ambulance Service, so reconciliations can be regularly performed to ensure the collection agency is properly billing delinquent accounts and payments and write-offs are properly posted to patients’ accounts.

All patient accounts should be reviewed periodically to determine their collection status. Written policies concerning the billing, collection, and write-off of customer accounts should be revised for clarity and presented to the County Commission for its consideration.

These policies should be followed to ensure consistent and uniform treatment of customers.

Finding 2018-003: Expenditures exceeded appropriations approved by the County Commission in the following major appropriation categories (the legal level of control) of the General Fund in the following areas: Parks and Fair Boards, $54,413; Agricultural Extension Service, $617; Public Health and Welfare Projects, $4,724.

Expenditures should be held within appropriations approved by the County Commission.

Finding 2018-004: An investigation by the Comptroller’s Division of Investigations reported deficiencies at the Perry County Rescue Squad (PCRS), a nonprofit organization, and the Perry County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), a county-managed agency that operates ambulance services for the county. It should be noted that the director of EMS also serves as the captain of the PCRS. Details of these deficiencies can be found in a report dated October 30, 2018 (and reported in November in the Review), released by the Division of Investigations. A summary of this report includes the following:

Insufficient records and lack of proper oversight of time charges resulted in questionable expenses to the county totaling $61,067. The PCRS failed to document a vehicle sale to the rescue squad captain. Some PCRS and county assets are not properly identified. The director failed to properly account for leave accrued. EMS had questionable fuel purchases totaling $966.58. The PCRS did not maintain adequate controls over its financial transactions.

Management’s Response, former County Mayor Terry Richardson, to all four findings: “I concur with the finding. Additional explanation is included in the corrective action plan.”

Office of Director of Schools

Finding 2018-005: As part of our audit procedures for determining whether the purchasing process was operating as designed, we selected a sample of 31 disbursements totaling $58,605 from a population of 2,297 vendor checks totaling $6,222,870.

Our sample revealed that in two applicable purchases, competitive bids were not solicited as required by state statute. The School Department purchased four HVAC units and supplies totaling $17,188 and custodial supplies totaling $11,738; however, competitive bids were not solicited for these purchases.

Purchasing procedures for the School Department are governed by purchasing laws applicable to schools as set forth in Section 49-2-203, Tennessee Code Annotated. This statute requires competitive bids to be solicited through newspaper advertisement on all purchases exceeding $10,000. This deficiency is the result of a lack of management oversight.

The failure to solicit competitive bids could result in the School Department paying more than the most competitive price. Purchases exceeding $10,000 should be competitively bid as required by state statute.

Management’s Response, Director Of Schools Eric Lomax: “I concur with the finding. Additional explanation is included in the corrective action plan.

Office of Trustee

Finding 2018-006: The office did not implement adequate controls to protect its information resources. This finding does not identify specific vulnerabilities that could allow someone to exploit the office’s information system or misuse county funds.

Disclosing those vulnerabilities could present a potential security risk by providing the readers with information that might be confidential pursuant to Section 10-7-504(i), Tennessee Code Annotated. Sound business practices dictate that proper controls be implemented.

Without these controls, unauthorized system activity could occur. This deficiency was the result of a lack of management oversight.

The office should ensure that adequate controls over its information systems and the resources associated with those systems are implemented.

Management’s Response, former Trustee George Duncan: “I concur with the finding. Additional explanation is included in the corrective action plan.”

Finding 2018-007: Multiple employees operated from the same cash drawer in the Office of Trustee. Good internal controls dictate that each employee have their own cash drawer, start the day with a standard fixed amount of cash, and remove all but that beginning amount at the end of the day.

This amount should be verified to the employee’s receipts at the end of each day. Failure to adhere to this control regimen increases the risks that a cash shortage may not be detected in a timely manner.

Furthermore, in the event of a cash shortage, the official would not be able to determine who was responsible for the shortage because multiple employees were working from one cash drawer. This deficiency is the result of a lack of management oversight related to safeguarding assets.

Also, this deficiency is the result of management’s failure to correct the finding noted in the prior-year audit report.

The trustee should assign each employee their own cash drawer.

Management’s Response, current Trustee Shane Copeland,” I concur with the finding. Additional explanation is included in the corrective action plan.”

Finding 2018-008: Duties were not segregated adequately among the official and employees in the Office of Trustee. The official and employees responsible for maintaining accounting records were also involved in receipting, depositing, and/or disbursing funds.

The trustee should segregate duties to the extent possible using available resources.

Management’s Response, current Trustee Shane Copeland: “I concur with the finding. Additional explanation is included in the corrective action plan.”